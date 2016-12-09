Infos précédentes :
Iron Bastards à l'heure du rock - 10/05 22:10
Les Iron Bastards ont sorti un nouveau clip pour leur morceau "Rock o'clock" qui figure sur Fast & dangerous. [plus d'infos]
Iron Bastards
LP : Fast & dangerous
Date de sortie : 09/12/2016
LP : Fast & dangerous
Date de sortie : 09/12/2016
Fast & dangerous
The code is red
Rock o'clock
The princess & the frog
Out of control
The wise man
Born on the wrong side
Sarcasm
Ballbreaker number one
The snake in the sky
Vintage riders
