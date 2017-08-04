Infos précédentes :
EoDM rend hommage à Paris - 08/05 22:27
Les Eagles of Death Metal vont sortir un double album live et DVD de leur show donné à L'Olympia en février 2016. Il s'intitulera I love you all the time - Live at the Olympia in Paris et sortira le 4 août via Eagle Rock Entertainment. [plus d'infos]
Eagles of Death Metal
EP : I love you all the time - Live at the Olympia in Paris
Label : Eagle Rock Entertainment
EP : I love you all the time - Live at the Olympia in Paris
Label : Eagle Rock Entertainment
Intro: il est cinq heures, Paris s'éveille
I only want you
Don't speak (I came to make a bang!)
So easy
Complexity
Whorehoppin' (Shit, goddamn)
I love you all the time
Cherry Cola
The reverend
Got a woman
I got a feelin' (Just nineteen)
Stuck in the metal
Miss Alissa
I like to move in the night
Secret plans
Wannabe in L.A.
Bag o' miracles
Save a prayer (Reprise de Duran Duran)
I want you so hard (Boy's bad news)
Speaking in tongues
