Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 08/05/2017 à 22:27.
Eagles Of Death Metal - Heart onEoDM rend hommage à Paris - 08/05 22:27

Les Eagles of Death Metal vont sortir un double album live et DVD de leur show donné à L'Olympia en février 2016. Il s'intitulera I love you all the time - Live at the Olympia in Paris et sortira le 4 août via Eagle Rock Entertainment. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Eagles of Death Metal
EP : I love you all the time - Live at the Olympia in Paris
Label : Eagle Rock Entertainment Date de sortie : 04/08/2017
Intro: il est cinq heures, Paris s'éveille
I only want you
Don't speak (I came to make a bang!)
So easy
Complexity
Whorehoppin' (Shit, goddamn)
I love you all the time
Cherry Cola
The reverend
Got a woman
I got a feelin' (Just nineteen)
Stuck in the metal
Miss Alissa
I like to move in the night
Secret plans
Wannabe in L.A.
Bag o' miracles
Save a prayer (Reprise de Duran Duran)
I want you so hard (Boy's bad news)
Speaking in tongues





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page