Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/05/2017 à 22:17.
An Eagle in your Mind - OutsideAn Eagle in your Mind streame dehors - 06/05 22:17

An Eagle in your Mind a mis en ligne son nouvel album, Outside, sorti courant avril.
Outside: Bandcamp (1 hit)External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
An Eagle in your Mind - Outside
An Eagle in your Mind
LP : Outside
Label : Autoproduction Date de sortie : 10/04/2017
Mister sun
Birthday
I call the wind
Old love
Empty sky
Namibia
On the afternoon
When the moon rises
Searching for the sun
Waterfall

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page