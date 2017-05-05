Infos précédentes :

Papertank a sorti le clip de "God bless you, wicked". Playground, le premier album, est dispo depuis hier ! [plus d'infos]

Papertank - Playground
Papertank
LP : Playground
Label : Division Records Date de sortie : 05/05/2017
Intro
Waiting for
Little gun
Banshee
The flower & the earth
God bless you, wicked
Cold war circus
Run away
Virus
Weather guy





