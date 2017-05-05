Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/05/2017 à 22:00.
Modéré le 06/05/2017 à 22:00.
Que Dieu bénisse Papertank - 06/05 22:00
Papertank a sorti le clip de "God bless you, wicked". Playground, le premier album, est dispo depuis hier ! [plus d'infos]
Papertank
LP : Playground
Label : Division Records
LP : Playground
Label : Division Records
Intro
Waiting for
Little gun
Banshee
The flower & the earth
God bless you, wicked
Cold war circus
Run away
Virus
Weather guy
