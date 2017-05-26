Posté par Mike69270.
Du Beartooth live - 05/05 22:17
Beartooth a lâché la prestation live de son morceau "Fair weather friend", morceau présent sur son album Aggressive. [plus d'infos]
Beartooth
CD+DVD : Aggressive (Deluxe edition)
Date de sortie : 26/05/2017
CD+DVD : Aggressive (Deluxe edition)
Date de sortie : 26/05/2017
CD
Aggressive
Hated
Loser
Fair weather friend
Burnout
Sick of me
Censored
Always dead
However you want it said
Find a way
Rock is dead
King of anything
Hated (Acoustique)
Sick of me (Acoustique)
Aggressive (Live à la BBC Maida Vale)
Rock is dead (Live à la BBC Maida Vale)
Fair Weather Friend (Live à Columbus)
King of anything (Live à Columbus)
DVD
Burnout
Aggressive
Beaten in lips
Dead
Sick of me
Fair weather friend
Hated
The lines
I have a problem
Always dead
Rock ds dead
In between
King of anything
Body bag
