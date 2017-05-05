Infos précédentes :
- AtDi streame in·ter a·li·a
- AtDi envoie du clip
- AtDi et les timbres en otage
- The Acacia Strain a la pilule amère
- Premiers noms pour Rock En Seine
- At the Drive-in : un album parmi d'autres choses
- Du son pour Crystal Fairy
- L'éponyme de Suicide Silence en détails
- At the Drive-in gouverné par les contagions
- Muse et AtDi à l'affiche du Reading et du Leeds festival
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 05/05/2017 à 18:47.
Modéré le 05/05/2017 à 18:47.
AtDi streame in·ter a·li·a - 05/05 18:47
Tout juste sorti aujourd'hui, At the Drive-in propose in·ter a·li·a en écoute intégrale ici-même. [plus d'infos]
At the drive-in
LP : in·ter a·li·a
Label : Rise Records
LP : in·ter a·li·a
Label : Rise Records
- Rise Records (58 hits)
No wolf like the present
Continuum
Tilting at the univendor
Governed by contagions
Pendulum in a peasant dress
Incurably innocent
Call broken arrow
Holtzclaw
Torrentially cutshaw
Ghost-tape no.9
Hostage stamps
Continuum
Tilting at the univendor
Governed by contagions
Pendulum in a peasant dress
Incurably innocent
Call broken arrow
Holtzclaw
Torrentially cutshaw
Ghost-tape no.9
Hostage stamps
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires