Nouveau titre de Paris Will Not Burn - 03/05 21:39
Paris Will Not Burn vient de dévoiler le premier single de son EP From feather to stone, qui sortira le 17 mai. "Straight into the void" s'écoute ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Paris Will Not Burn
EP : From feather to stone
Label : Autoproduction Date de sortie : 17/05/2017
Straight into the void
Drag you to hell
Here as brothers
From feather to stone
