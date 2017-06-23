Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/05/2017 à 22:04.
Modéré le 02/05/2017 à 22:04.
Powerflo entre en résistance - 02/05 22:04
"Resistance" est le premier morceau du nouveau supergroupe Powerflo. Il s'écoute par là. [plus d'infos]
Powerflo
LP : Powerflo
Date de sortie : 23/06/2017
LP : Powerflo
Date de sortie : 23/06/2017
My M.O.
Resistance
Where I stay
Crushing that
Less than a human
The grind
Victim of circumstance
Made it this way
Finish the game
Up and out of me
Start a war
Resistance
Where I stay
Crushing that
Less than a human
The grind
Victim of circumstance
Made it this way
Finish the game
Up and out of me
Start a war
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires