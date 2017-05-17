Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 01/05/2017 à 18:43.
Modéré le 01/05/2017 à 18:43.
Synopsys chuchote - 01/05 18:43
Encore du clip avec la vidéo sortie par Synopsys pour illustrer le morceau "A whisper in the evening", extrait de Le temps du rêve. [plus d'infos]
Synopsys
LP : Le temps du rêve
Date de sortie : 17/05/2017
LP : Le temps du rêve
Date de sortie : 17/05/2017
Morning in the wilderness
Reverie of rising star
Impulse
Leviathan
Into the abyss
Beyond the black ocean
Dusk
A whisper in the evening
Reverie of rising star
Impulse
Leviathan
Into the abyss
Beyond the black ocean
Dusk
A whisper in the evening
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires