Pour qui la cloche sonne ! - 01/05 18:23
"For whom the bell tolls" de MetallicA a été reprise par Rob Scallon à l'aide de cloches, clochettes et carillons en tous genres. Le résultat est ci-après. [plus d'infos]
MetallicA
LP : Ride the lightning
Date de sortie : 27/07/1984
LP : Ride the lightning
Date de sortie : 27/07/1984
Fight fire with fire
Ride the lightning
For whom the bell tolls
Fade to black
Trapped under ice
Escape
Creeping death
The call of Ktulu
