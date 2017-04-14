Notes from the mediterranean sea

Bab Sharqi

Feu aux frontières

Baalshamin

Our mind is a sponge ; our heart is a stream

I don't know, what or why (Mish Aaref Eish W Leish) (feat. Tamer Abu Ghazaleh)

Electrique résistance

The offering

Ya Layl, Ya 3aynaki (Ô nuit, Ô tes yeux)

Carnaval

Through the speech of stars (feat. G.W.Sok)

A L'aube