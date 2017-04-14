Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 30/04/2017 à 20:42.
Modéré le 30/04/2017 à 20:42.
Oiseaux-Tempête envoie du clip - 30/04 20:42
Oiseaux-Tempête a dévoilé le clip de "Bab Sharqi", morceau tiré d'Al-'An! leur dernier album sorti le 14 avril via Sub Rosa. [plus d'infos]
Oiseaux-Tempête
LP : Al-'An!
Label : Sub Rosa
LP : Al-'An!
Label : Sub Rosa
- www.subrosa.net (7 hits)
Notes from the mediterranean sea
Bab Sharqi
Feu aux frontières
Baalshamin
Our mind is a sponge ; our heart is a stream
I don't know, what or why (Mish Aaref Eish W Leish) (feat. Tamer Abu Ghazaleh)
Electrique résistance
The offering
Ya Layl, Ya 3aynaki (Ô nuit, Ô tes yeux)
Carnaval
Through the speech of stars (feat. G.W.Sok)
A L'aube
Bab Sharqi
Feu aux frontières
Baalshamin
Our mind is a sponge ; our heart is a stream
I don't know, what or why (Mish Aaref Eish W Leish) (feat. Tamer Abu Ghazaleh)
Electrique résistance
The offering
Ya Layl, Ya 3aynaki (Ô nuit, Ô tes yeux)
Carnaval
Through the speech of stars (feat. G.W.Sok)
A L'aube
En tournée :
3 mai @ Festival Aralunaires, ARLON
5 mai @ Novomax, QUIMPER
10 mai @ Autre Canal, NANCY
11 mai - New Noise Party @ Trabendo, PARIS
12 mai @ Marché Gare, LYON
13 mai @ Cooperative de Mai, CLERMONT FERRAND
18 mai @ Scène Michelet, NANTES
19 mai @ Festival Les 3 Éléphants, LAVAL
20 mai @ Joker, ANGERS
24 mai @ Le Fil, ST ETIENNE
2 juin @ Atelier 210, BRUXELLES
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires