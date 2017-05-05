Infos précédentes :
Full of Hell clippe son ectasy - 27/04 22:36
Le clip de Trumpeting ecstasy, morceau-titre du prochain Full of Hell prévu pour le 5 mai, se mate par là. [plus d'infos]
Full of Hell
LP : Trumpeting ecstasy
Production : Kurt Ballou
Label : Profound Lore Records
Deluminate
Branches of yew
Bound sphinx
The cosmic vein
Digital prison
Crawling back to God
Fractured quartz
Gnawed flesh
Ashen mesh
Trumpeting ecstasy
At the cauldron's bottom
