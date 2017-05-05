Infos précédentes :
Posté par Prognathe.
Prognathe, de tourments en traitements - 26/04 22:14
Prognathe dévoile "From torments to treatments", nouvel extrait de son album "We're sane" qui sortira en mai prochain chez Peccata Mundi Records (Dead Mountain Mouth aussi). [plus d'infos]
Prognathe
LP : We're sane
Date de sortie : 05/05/2017
We're sane
Half-frost and furious
We're sane
Broken teeth
The grindel codex
From torments to treatments
Sulphur the children
Wolves
Enter caveman
A cryptic recipe
Running amok
...and thus spake he
