La tracklist de Synopsys - 24/04 23:57
On connaît la trackliste du prochain album de Synopsys, Le temps du rêve, attendu pour le 17 mai. On la découvre à la suite. [plus d'infos]
LP : Le temps du rêve
Date de sortie : 17/05/2017
Morning in the wilderness
Reverie of rising star
Impulse
Leviathan
Into the abyss
Beyond the black ocean
Dusk
A whisper in the evening
