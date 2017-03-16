Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
For whom the bell tools live - 17/04 22:17
Le live de "For whom the bell tolls" donné par MetallicA à Mexico le 3 mars dernier a fait surface sur la toile. [plus d'infos]
MetallicA
LP : Ride the lightning
Date de sortie : 27/07/1984
