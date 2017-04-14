Posté par Mike69270.
Quelques dates pour Nothing From No One - 16/04 13:00
Nothing From No One, qui vient de sortir vendredi son premier EP The painful truth, est en tournée à partir de dimanche prochain. Le groupe sera donc le 23 au Canadian Café à Tours, le 24 au Mars à Angoulême, le 25 au Runes à Bordeaux et enfin le 26 au Black Sheep à Montpellier. [plus d'infos]
Versus mankind
Control freak (Invité : Danny d'Angel Crew)
Shotgun justice (Invité : Tristan de WeaksaW)
Outsiders (Invité : Vince d'Alea Jacta Est)
The beast within
Undertaker (Invité : Thiago de Worst)
