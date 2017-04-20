Le trio instrumental krautrock/black métal Aluk Todolo a sorti récemment Archive Vol. 1 , une collection d'archives de chansons rares et jamais sorties, sur le label Temple of Torturous ( Atavismo , Below The Sun , Ultar ). Un extrait est à l'écoute à la suite ainsi que les dates de leur tournée qui débute le 18 avril. [ plus d'infos ]















2017-04-18 Belgium - Kortrijk - The Pit´s - with Witch Trail

2017-04-19 Germany - Berlin - Urban Spree - with Oranssi Pazuzu & Cobalt

2017-04-20 Poland - Poznan - Las - fbk

2017-04-21 Germany - Hamburg - Markthalle - with Oranssi Pazuzu

2017-04-22 Tilburg -The Netherlands - Roadburn Festival, 013 - with Mysticum, Magma, Oranssi Pazuzu ...

2017-04-23 Belgium - Bruxelles - Magasin 4 - with Oranssi Pazuzu, Colbalt

2017-04-24 France - Colmar- Grillen - with Oranssi Pazuzu & Kalevi Uibo

2017-04-25 Switzerland - Zurich - Ebrietas - with Antiversum

2017-04-26 France - Paris - Petit Bain - with Oranssi Pazuzu

2017-04-27 France - Nantes - Le Ferrailleur - with Oranssi Pazuzu

2017-04-28 France - Toulouse - Le Rex - with Oranssi Pazuzu & Year of No Light

2017-04-29 France - Montpellier - The Black Sheep

2017-04-30 France - Clermont-Ferrand - Raymond Bar - with Carne & Laurent Dolcino

2017-05-20 Spain - Palma de Mallorca - Ses Voltes - Cul de Sac festival - fbk - free entrance