Le trio instrumental krautrock/black métal Aluk Todolo a sorti récemment Archive Vol. 1, une collection d'archives de chansons rares et jamais sorties, sur le label Temple of Torturous (Atavismo, Below The Sun, Ultar). Un extrait est à l'écoute à la suite ainsi que les dates de leur tournée qui débute le 18 avril. [plus d'infos]
2017-04-18 Belgium - Kortrijk - The Pit´s - with Witch Trail
2017-04-19 Germany - Berlin - Urban Spree - with Oranssi Pazuzu & Cobalt
2017-04-20 Poland - Poznan - Las - fbk
2017-04-21 Germany - Hamburg - Markthalle - with Oranssi Pazuzu
2017-04-22 Tilburg -The Netherlands - Roadburn Festival, 013 - with Mysticum, Magma, Oranssi Pazuzu ...
2017-04-23 Belgium - Bruxelles - Magasin 4 - with Oranssi Pazuzu, Colbalt
2017-04-24 France - Colmar- Grillen - with Oranssi Pazuzu & Kalevi Uibo
2017-04-25 Switzerland - Zurich - Ebrietas - with Antiversum
2017-04-26 France - Paris - Petit Bain - with Oranssi Pazuzu
2017-04-27 France - Nantes - Le Ferrailleur - with Oranssi Pazuzu
2017-04-28 France - Toulouse - Le Rex - with Oranssi Pazuzu & Year of No Light
2017-04-29 France - Montpellier - The Black Sheep
2017-04-30 France - Clermont-Ferrand - Raymond Bar - with Carne & Laurent Dolcino
2017-05-20 Spain - Palma de Mallorca - Ses Voltes - Cul de Sac festival - fbk - free entrance
