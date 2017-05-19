Posté par Mike69270.
Bye bye Linkin Park ! - 13/04 21:05
Linkin Park a mis en ligne un nouveau morceau de son prochain album studio One more light avec "Good goodbye". [plus d'infos]
LP : One more light
Date de sortie : 19/05/2017
Nobody can save me
Good goodbye
Talking to myself
Battle symphony
Invisible
Heavy
Sorry for now
Halfway right
One more light
Sharp edges
