Live of Luna - 11/04 22:29
Et voici un nouvel extrait du prochain CD/DVD de Cult of Luna avec "Owlwood" tiré de Years in a day qui sort le 21 avril. [plus d'infos]
Cult of Luna
CD+DVD : Years in a day
Label : Indie Recordings
CD+DVD : Years in a day
Label : Indie Recordings
- Indie Recordings (61 hits)
The sweep
Light chaser
Owlwood
Echoes
I: The weapon
Waiting for you
Marching to the heartbeats
Finland
Back to chapel town
And with her came the birds
Thirtyfour
Dim
Dark city, dead man
