Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 07/04/2017 à 22:23.
Melvins - Tres cabronesL'amour, la mort et (The) Melvins - 07/04 22:23

Le nouveau double-album de (The) Melvins intitulé A walk with love and death sortira donc le 7 juillet via Ipecac (Dälek, Eagles of Death Metal, Fantômas, etc.). Un trailer est dispo à la suite, accompagné de la fiche du disque regroupant les deux tracklistes. [plus d'infos]

(The) Melvins
LP : A walk with love and death
Label : Ipecac Date de sortie : 07/07/2017
Love
Aim high
Queen powder party
Street level St. Paul
The hidden joice
Give it to me
Chicken butt
Eat yourself out
Scooba
Halfway to the Bakersfield mall
Pacoima normal
Park head
T-Burg
Track star
The asshole bastard
Death
Black heath
Sober-delic (acid only)
Euthanasia
What's wrong with you
Edgar the elephant
Christ hammer
Flaming creature
Cactus party
Cardboro negro





