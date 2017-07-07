LP : A walk with love and death: IpecacDate de sortie : 07/07/2017

Love

Aim high

Queen powder party

Street level St. Paul

The hidden joice

Give it to me

Chicken butt

Eat yourself out

Scooba

Halfway to the Bakersfield mall

Pacoima normal

Park head

T-Burg

Track star

The asshole bastard

Death

Black heath

Sober-delic (acid only)

Euthanasia

What's wrong with you

Edgar the elephant

Christ hammer

Flaming creature

Cactus party

Cardboro negro