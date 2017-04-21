Infos précédentes :

Incubus a sorti un nouveau clip pour son morceau "Nimble bastard" qui sera présent sur 8. Assez déjanté, à base de chiens et de chats. [plus d'infos]

Incubus - 8
Incubus
LP : 8
Label : Island Records Date de sortie : 21/04/2017
No fun
Nimble bastard
State of the art
Glitterbomb
Undefeated
Loneliest
When I became a man
Familiar faces
Love in a time of surveillance
Make no sound in the digital forest
Throw out the map





