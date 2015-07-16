Modéré le 07/04/2017 à 21:54.
Deux dates françaises pour Stray From The Path sont déjà annoncées pour la France pour juin : le 4 à La Laiterie à Strasbourg et le 6 à L'Astrolabe d'Orléans. [plus d'infos]
05/26 Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store
05/27 Birmingham, UK - Slam Dunk Midlands
05/28 Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk North
05/29 Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk South
05/30 Stoke On Trent, UK - Underground
06/03 Bournemouth, UK - Anvil
06/04 Strasbourg, FRA - La Laiterie
06/05 Haarlem, NET - Patronaat
06/06 Orleans, FRA - Astrolabe
06/07 Gottingen, GER - Einsb
06/08 Schweinfurt, GER - Stattbahnhof
06/09 Saarbrucken, GER - Garage
06/10 Karlsruhe, GER - Alte Hackerei
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.