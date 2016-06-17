Infos précédentes :

Gojira - L'enfant sauvageGojira en interview sur LCI - 01/04 17:44

Avant d'entamer sa première date parisienne à L'Olympia ce soir, Gojira s'est prêté au jeu de l'interview sur la chaîne LCI. C'est en lien ici.
[fr] Interview Gojira: LCI External ] [plus d'infos]

Gojira - Magma
Gojira
LP : Magma
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 17/06/2016
The shooting star
Silvera
The cell
Stranded
Yellow stone
Magma
Pray
Only pain
Low lands
Liberation

