Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 01/04/2017 à 17:44.
Gojira en interview sur LCI - 01/04 17:44
Avant d'entamer sa première date parisienne à L'Olympia ce soir, Gojira s'est prêté au jeu de l'interview sur la chaîne LCI. C'est en lien ici.
[ Interview Gojira: LCI ] [plus d'infos]
Gojira
LP : Magma
Label : Roadrunner
LP : Magma
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (442 hits)
The shooting star
Silvera
The cell
Stranded
Yellow stone
Magma
Pray
Only pain
Low lands
Liberation
