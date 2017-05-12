Infos précédentes :

Voice of Ruin vient de sortir un premier titre, "Horns", tiré de leur nouvel album Purge and purify, à paraitre sur Tenacity Music le 12 mai 2017. [plus d'infos]

Voice of Ruin - Purge and purify
Voice of Ruin
LP : Purge and purify
Production : Romesh Dodangoda
Enregistrement : Romesh Dodangoda
Mixage : Romesh Dodangoda
Label : Tenacity Music Date de sortie : 12/05/2017
Disgust
Horns
Blood of religions
Snakes in my head
All hail the king
I confess
Voices from the ruins
Animal kingdom
Time for revenge
Piracy





