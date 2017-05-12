Posté par Randy / Tenacity Music.
Modéré le 29/03/2017 à 21:59.
Modéré le 29/03/2017 à 21:59.
Voice of Ruin purifié - 29/03 21:59
Voice of Ruin vient de sortir un premier titre, "Horns", tiré de leur nouvel album Purge and purify, à paraitre sur Tenacity Music le 12 mai 2017. [plus d'infos]
Voice of Ruin
LP : Purge and purify
Production : Romesh Dodangoda
Enregistrement : Romesh Dodangoda
Mixage : Romesh Dodangoda
Label : Tenacity Music
Disgust
Horns
Blood of religions
Snakes in my head
All hail the king
I confess
Voices from the ruins
Animal kingdom
Time for revenge
Piracy
