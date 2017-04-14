Posté par Mike69270.
Nothing From No One envoie du son - 27/03 21:15
Nothing From No One, dont l'EP The painful truth sort le 14 avril chez Send The Wood Music, a sorti le morceau "Undertaker". [plus d'infos]
Nothing From No One
EP : The painful truth
Label : Send the Wood Music
EP : The painful truth
Label : Send the Wood Music
Versus mankind
Control freak (Invité : Danny d'Angel Crew)
Shotgun justice (Invité : Tristan de WeaksaW)
Outsiders (Invité : Vince d'Alea Jacta Est)
The beast within
Undertaker (Invité : Thiago de Worst)
