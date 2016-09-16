Posté par Mike69270.
Le corium d'HSB en clip - 23/03 21:16
"Corium", qui apparaît sur Wanderer d'Heaven Shall Burn, a désormais son clip. [plus d'infos]
Heaven Shall Burn
LP : Wanderer
Label : Century Media
LP : Wanderer
Label : Century Media
The loss of fury
Bring the war home
Passage of the crane
They shall not pass
Downshifter
Prey to God
Agent orange (Bonustrack)
My heart is my compass
Save me
Corium
Extermination order
A river of crimson
The cry of mankind
