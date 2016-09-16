Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 22/03/2017 à 21:53.
Heaven Shall Burn - Iconoclast

Heaven Shall Burn va sortir un clip pour "Corium", extrait de leur dernier album Wanderer. Le teaser est dispo sur FB.
[de] Teaser Corium: Facebook External ] [plus d'infos]

Heaven Shall Burn - Wanderer
Heaven Shall Burn
LP : Wanderer
Label : Century Media Date de sortie : 16/09/2016
The loss of fury
Bring the war home
Passage of the crane
They shall not pass
Downshifter
Prey to God
Agent orange (Bonustrack)
My heart is my compass
Save me
Corium
Extermination order
A river of crimson
The cry of mankind

