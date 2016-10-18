Infos précédentes :

Chuck Berry

"Big boys" est un morceau de Chuck Berry sur lequel a participé Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, Prophets of Rage, ex-Audioslave, The Nightwatchman). Ce morceau figurera sur l'album à titre posthume de Chuck Berry, Chuck, prévu pour le 16 juin. [plus d'infos]

