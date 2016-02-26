Infos précédentes :
- Une chute de studio d'Anthrax
- Un DVD écossais pour Anthrax
- Anthrax est suzerain
- The Damned Thing projette un EP
- Anthrax pour un trentième anniversaire en mars
- Anthrax qui reprend les Floyd
- Des lives du Bloodstock Fest' dans ton Tube
- Les ailes de l'aigle de sang d'Anthrax
- Du nouveau Anthrax
- Le track-listing du prochain Anthrax révélé
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 21/03/2017 à 00:06.
Modéré le 21/03/2017 à 00:06.
Une chute de studio d'Anthrax - 21/03 00:06
Le titre "Vice of the people" est une B-side des enregistrements de For all kings, le dernier Anthrax. Il s'écoute sur Soundcloud.
Le titre "Vice of the people" est une B-side des enregistrements de For all kings, le dernier Anthrax. Il s'écoute sur Soundcloud.
[ Anthrax - Vice of the people: Soundcloud ] [plus d'infos]
Anthrax
LP : For all kings
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : For all kings
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (197 hits)
CD 1
You gotta believe
Monster at the end
For all kings
Breathing lightning
Suzerain
Evil twin
Blood eagle wings
Defend/Avenge
All of them thieves
This battle chose us
Zero tolerance
You gotta believe
Monster at the end
For all kings
Breathing lightning
Suzerain
Evil twin
Blood eagle wings
Defend/Avenge
All of them thieves
This battle chose us
Zero tolerance
CD 2 Edition deluxe
Fight 'em 'til you can't (live)
A.I.R. (live)
Caught in a mosh (live)
Madhouse (live)
Fight 'em 'til you can't (live)
A.I.R. (live)
Caught in a mosh (live)
Madhouse (live)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires