CD 1

You gotta believe

Monster at the end

For all kings

Breathing lightning

Suzerain

Evil twin

Blood eagle wings

Defend/Avenge

All of them thieves

This battle chose us

Zero tolerance

CD 2 Edition deluxe

Fight 'em 'til you can't (live)

A.I.R. (live)

Caught in a mosh (live)

Madhouse (live)