Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 21/03/2017 à 00:06.
Anthrax - For all kingsUne chute de studio d'Anthrax - 21/03 00:06

Le titre "Vice of the people" est une B-side des enregistrements de For all kings, le dernier Anthrax. Il s'écoute sur Soundcloud.
[us] Anthrax - Vice of the people: Soundcloud External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Anthrax - For all kings
Anthrax
LP : For all kings
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 26/02/2016
CD 1
You gotta believe
Monster at the end
For all kings
Breathing lightning
Suzerain
Evil twin
Blood eagle wings
Defend/Avenge
All of them thieves
This battle chose us
Zero tolerance
CD 2 Edition deluxe
Fight 'em 'til you can't (live)
A.I.R. (live)
Caught in a mosh (live)
Madhouse (live)

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page