Incubus, 8ème du nom - 17/03 20:39
Le huitième album studio d'Incubus sortira le 21 avril via Island Records. Basiquement nommé 8, un extrait est en écoute à ce lien pour "Glitterbomb".
[ Glitterbomb: Spotify (1 hit) ] [plus d'infos]
Incubus
LP : 8
Label : Island Records
- Island Records (19 hits)
No fun
Nimble bastard
State of the art
Glitterbomb
Undefeated
Loneliest
When I became a man
Familiar faces
Love in a time of surveillance
Make no sound in the digital forest
Throw out the map
