Iron Bastards rapide et dangereux en vinyle - 15/03 21:44

Iron Bastards va rééditer son album Fast & dangerous en édition vinyle limitée via Hell Prod (Los Disidentes Del Sucio Motel notamment). L'objet est limité à 300 exemplaires. Il est en commande via la page Bandcamp.
Iron Bastards - Fast &amp; dangerous
Iron Bastards
LP : Fast & dangerous
Date de sortie : 09/12/2016
Fast & dangerous
The code is red
Rock o'clock
The princess & the frog
Out of control
The wise man
Born on the wrong side
Sarcasm
Ballbreaker number one
The snake in the sky
Vintage riders

