Le 5 mai sortira le nouvel album d'Oxbow chez Hydrahead (Cave In, Old Man Gloom, Pelican, etc.). Trackliste et artwork de ce Thin black duke sont à mater à la suite ainsi qu'un extrait avec "Cold & well-lit place". Enfin le groupe sera de passage en France pour deux dates, accompagné de Sumac, pour deux dates détaillées à la suite dont une parisienne, évidemment. [plus d'infos]