Le 5 mai sortira le nouvel album d'Oxbow chez Hydrahead (Cave In, Old Man Gloom, Pelican, etc.). Trackliste et artwork de ce Thin black duke sont à mater à la suite ainsi qu'un extrait avec "Cold & well-lit place". Enfin le groupe sera de passage en France pour deux dates, accompagné de Sumac, pour deux dates détaillées à la suite dont une parisienne, évidemment. [plus d'infos]
20-04-2017 Futurum Music Club, Prague Czech Republic w/ Sumac
21-04-2017 Doom over Leipzig, Leipzig Germany w/ Sumac
22-04-2017 Dude fest, Karlsruhe Germany w/ Sumac
23-04-2017 Roadburn festival, Tilburg Netherlands w/ Sumac
24-04-2017 Magasin 4, Brussels Belgium w/ Sumac
25-04-2017 The Dome London, United Kingdom w/ Sumac
26-04-2017 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds United Kingdom w/ Sumac
27-04-2017 Patterns, Brighton United Kingdom w/ Sumac
28-04-2017 OTB Night @ Gibus Live, Paris France w/ Sumac
29-04-2017 La Grange A Musique, Creil France w/ Sumac
01-05-2017 Magnolia, Milan Italy w/ Sumac
02-05-2017 Bronson, Ravenna Italy w/ Sumac
03-05-2017 Le Romandie, Lausanne Switzerland w/ Sumac
04-05-2017 Feierwerk, Munich Germany w/ Sumac
05-05-2017 Cassiopeia, Berlin Germany w/ Sumac
06-05-2017 A Colossal Weekend, Copenhagen Denmark w/ Sumac
18-06-2017 Supersonic Festival, Birmingham United Kingdom
