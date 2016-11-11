Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 14/03/2017 à 22:06.
Modéré le 14/03/2017 à 22:06.
Les contorsions cognitives d'AAL - 14/03 22:06
Animals As Leaders a dévoilé le clip de "Cognitive contortions", tiré de The madness of many. [plus d'infos]
Animals As Leaders
LP : The madness of many
Label : Sumerian Records
LP : The madness of many
Label : Sumerian Records
- Sumerian Records (64 hits)
Arithmophobia
Ectogenesis
Cognitive contortions
Inner assassins
Private visions of the world
Backpfeifengesicht
Transcentience
The glass bridge
The brain dance
Aepirophobia
