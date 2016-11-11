Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 14/03/2017 à 22:06.
Animal As Leaders 1Les contorsions cognitives d'AAL - 14/03 22:06

Animals As Leaders a dévoilé le clip de "Cognitive contortions", tiré de The madness of many. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Animals As Leaders - The madness of many
Animals As Leaders
LP : The madness of many
Label : Sumerian Records Date de sortie : 11/11/2016
Arithmophobia
Ectogenesis
Cognitive contortions
Inner assassins
Private visions of the world
Backpfeifengesicht
Transcentience
The glass bridge
The brain dance
Aepirophobia





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page