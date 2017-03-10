Infos précédentes :

Greg Graffin - Millport en streaming - 12/03 15:59

Le nouvel album solo de Greg Graffin (leader de Bad Religion), Millport, s'écoute en intégralité sur le tube. [plus d'infos]

Greg Graffin
LP : Millport
Label : Anti Records Date de sortie : 10/03/2017
Backroads of my mind
Too many virtues
Lincoln's funeral train
Millport
Time of need
Making time
Shotgun
Echo on the hill
Sawmill
