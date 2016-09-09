Infos précédentes :
- Norma Jean envoie des watts
- La sortie du prochain Demon Hunter fixée
- Norma Jean partage son docu
- Norma Jean envoie du clip
- Hundred Suns sort des nuages
- Le soleil synthétique de Norma Jean
- Norma Jean est similaire
- Norma Jean en rajoute une
- Norma Jean passe la septième en septembre
- Des ex-Norma Jean et The Chariot ont un projet
Norma Jean a lâché le clip d'"1,000,000 watts" tiré de Polar similar. [plus d'infos]
Norma Jean
LP : Polar similar
Production : Josh Barber
Mixage : Jeremy Griffith
Label : Solid State Records
I. The planet
Everyone talking over everyone else
Forever hurtling towards Andromeda
1,000,000 watts
II. The people
Death is a living partner
Synthetic sun
Reaction
III. The nebula
The close and discontent
An ocean of war
A thousand years a minute
IV. The nexus
