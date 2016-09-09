Infos précédentes :

Norma JeanNorma Jean envoie des watts - 11/03 10:45

Norma Jean a lâché le clip d'"1,000,000 watts" tiré de Polar similar. [plus d'infos]

Norma Jean - Polar similar
Norma Jean
LP : Polar similar
Production : Josh Barber
Mixage : Jeremy Griffith
Label : Solid State Records Date de sortie : 09/09/2016
I. The planet
Everyone talking over everyone else
Forever hurtling towards Andromeda
1,000,000 watts
II. The people
Death is a living partner
Synthetic sun
Reaction
III. The nebula
The close and discontent
An ocean of war
A thousand years a minute
IV. The nexus





