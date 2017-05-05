Infos précédentes :
Full of Hell envoie du son - 09/03 21:10
Full of Hell a sorti un nouveau morceau avec "Deluminate" qui figurera sur Trumpeting ecstasy prévu pour le 5 mai. [plus d'infos]
Full of Hell
LP : Trumpeting ecstasy
Production : Kurt Ballou
Label : Profound Lore Records
- Profound Lore Records: site du label (103 hits)
Deluminate
Branches of yew
Bound sphinx
The cosmic vein
Digital prison
Crawling back to God
Fractured quartz
Gnawed flesh
Ashen mesh
Trumpeting ecstasy
At the cauldron's bottom
