Between the Buried and Me sort le 28 avril un DVD/Blu-ray live de son album Coma ecliptic via Metal Blade et Good Fight Music. L'objet est intitulé Coma ecliptic live et un trailer est dispo à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Between The Buried And Me
Live : Coma ecliptic live
Label : Metal Blade
Node
The coma machine
Dim ignition
Famine wolf
King Redeem - Queen Serene
Turn on the darkness
The ectopic stroll
Rapid calm
Memory palace
Option oblivion
Life in velvet
