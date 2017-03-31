Infos précédentes :
- Mastodon envoie Andromeda
- Montre toi le nouveau single de Mastodon
- Une place sombre et froide pour Brent Hinds
- Premier single du nouveau Mastodon en ligne !
- L'empereur du sable dans le détail
- Nouvelle vidéo de Mastodon
- Mastodon tease par deux fois
- Le prochain Mastodon au printemps
- Le Download complète son affiche
- Un mastodon la jambe cassée
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 07/03/2017 à 21:33.
Modéré le 07/03/2017 à 21:33.
Mastodon envoie Andromeda - 07/03 21:33
"Andromeda" est un nouveau titre du prochain Mastodon, Emperor of sand. Il s'écoute à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Mastodon
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records
- Reprise Records (59 hits)
Sultan's curse
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires