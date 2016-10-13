Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/03/2017 à 19:43.
Modéré le 02/03/2017 à 19:43.
Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, ex-Audioslave, The Nightwatchman) a annoncé via son compte Twitter que le nouvel album de Prophets of Rage était bouclé.
