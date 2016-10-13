Infos précédentes :

Prophets of Rage - The party's overLe prochain Prophets of Rage dans la boîte - 02/03 19:43

Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, ex-Audioslave, The Nightwatchman) a annoncé via son compte Twitter que le nouvel album de Prophets of Rage était bouclé.

