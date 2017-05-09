Infos précédentes :

Undeclinable - Sound city burning

L'album d'Undeclinable, Sound city burning, fera l'objet d'une sortie vinyle via le label Effervescence Records. Elle est attendue pour le 9 mai et les pré-commandes sont ouvertes sur le Bandcamp ou le shop du label.
Sound city burning: pré-commandes

Undeclinable
LP : Sound city burning
Label : Effervescence Records Date de sortie : 09/05/2017
Whatever
Waiting for the catering
LAPD
Lonely and burning
About me
Beautiful nation
Waste of time
Lipsdick fantasies
Cyber century
Wind in our sales
What you stand for
Is she really going out with him
Untitled
Bed to the bar
Cheap success
Extinct family

