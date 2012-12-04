Posté par Prognathe.
Modéré le 01/03/2017 à 14:43.
Modéré le 01/03/2017 à 14:43.
Prognathe est prêt - 01/03 14:43
Prognathe vient d'achever la production de son album intitulé We're sane qui sortira le 5 mai chez Peccata Mundi Records. Un CD bonus offrira leurs deux premiers opus. [plus d'infos]
CD1 - We're sane
1. Half-frost and furious
2. We're sane
3. Broken teeth
4. The Grindel codex
5. From torments to treatments
6. Sulphur the children
7. Wolves
8. Enter caveman
9. A cryptic recipe
10. Running amok
11. ...and thus spake He
CD2 - Retrognathe: Revelation Flesh + Prognathe
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires