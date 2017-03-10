Posté par Mike69270.
"Intention to deceive" est un nouveau morceau d'Havok qui sera sur Conformicide dont la sortie est toujours prévue au 10 mars. Le clip est par là. [plus d'infos]
Havok
LP : Conformicide
Label : Century Media
LP : Conformicide
Label : Century Media
F.P.C.
Hang 'em high
Dogmaniacal
Intention to deceive
Ingsoc
Masterplan
Peace is in pieces
Claiming certainty
Wake up
Circling the drain
Edition spéciale
String break
Slaughtered
Claiming certainty (Live)
