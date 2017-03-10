Infos précédentes :

"Intention to deceive" est un nouveau morceau d'Havok qui sera sur Conformicide dont la sortie est toujours prévue au 10 mars. Le clip est par là. [plus d'infos]

Havok - Conformicide
Havok
LP : Conformicide
Label : Century Media Date de sortie : 10/03/2017
F.P.C.
Hang 'em high
Dogmaniacal
Intention to deceive
Ingsoc
Masterplan
Peace is in pieces
Claiming certainty
Wake up
Circling the drain
Edition spéciale
String break
Slaughtered
Claiming certainty (Live)





