Danko Jones (Dour 2013)Le petit clip de Danko - 28/02 00:22

Danko Jones a sorti le clip de "My little rock n roll" il y a peu. Présent sur Wild cat. [plus d'infos]

Danko Jones - Wild cat
Danko Jones
LP : Wild cat
Label : AFM Records Label : eOne Music Label : Bad Taste Records Date de sortie : 03/03/2017
I gotta rock
My little rock n roll
Going out tonight
You are my woman
Do this every night
Let's start dancing
Wild cat
She likes it
Success in bed
Diamond lady
Revolution (But then we make love)





