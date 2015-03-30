Infos précédentes :

Un peu plus tôt dans le mois, The Prodigy a mis en ligne une vidéo live du morceau-titre de son dernier album The day is my enemy. [plus d'infos]

The Prodigy - The day is my enemy
The Prodigy
LP : The day is my enemy
Label : Cooking Vinyl Label : Take Me To The Hospital Date de sortie : 30/03/2015
The day is my enemy
Nasty
Rebel radio
Ibiza
Destroy
Wild frontier
Rok-weiler
Beyond the deathray
Rhythm bomb
Roadblox
Get your fight on
Medicine
Invisible Sun
Wall of death





