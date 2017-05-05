Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 22/02/2017 à 22:49.
At the Drive-in : un album parmi d'autres choses - 22/02 22:49

At the Drive-in revient dans les bacs ! Le 5 mai très précisément avec son nouvel album, in·ter a·li·a. ça sort chez Rise Records et un morceau est déjà disponible avec "Incurably innocent". [plus d'infos]

At the Drive-in - in·ter a·li·a
At the drive-in
LP : in·ter a·li·a
Label : Rise Records Date de sortie : 05/05/2017
No wolf like the present
Continuum
Tilting at the univendor
Governed by contagions
Pendulum in a peasant dress
Incurably innocent
Call broken arrow
Holtzclaw
Torrentially cutshaw
Ghost-tape no.9
Hostage stamps





