Posté par Mike69270.
At the Drive-in : un album parmi d'autres choses - 22/02 22:49
At the Drive-in revient dans les bacs ! Le 5 mai très précisément avec son nouvel album, in·ter a·li·a. ça sort chez Rise Records et un morceau est déjà disponible avec "Incurably innocent". [plus d'infos]
At the drive-in
LP : in·ter a·li·a
Label : Rise Records
- Rise Records (50 hits)
No wolf like the present
Continuum
Tilting at the univendor
Governed by contagions
Pendulum in a peasant dress
Incurably innocent
Call broken arrow
Holtzclaw
Torrentially cutshaw
Ghost-tape no.9
Hostage stamps
