Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 22/02/2017 à 22:27.
Gojira - L'enfant sauvageGojira tease - 22/02 22:27

Gojira a mis en ligne ce teaser. Vraisemblablement pour son prochain clip "The cell" qui sortira demain. Le morceau est sur Magma.
[fr] The cell teaser: Facebook External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Gojira - Magma
Gojira
LP : Magma
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 17/06/2016
The shooting star
Silvera
The cell
Stranded
Yellow stone
Magma
Pray
Only pain
Low lands
Liberation

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page