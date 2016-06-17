Infos précédentes :
Gojira tease - 22/02 22:27
Gojira a mis en ligne ce teaser. Vraisemblablement pour son prochain clip "The cell" qui sortira demain. Le morceau est sur Magma.
[ The cell teaser: Facebook ] [plus d'infos]
Gojira
The shooting star
Silvera
The cell
Stranded
Yellow stone
Magma
Pray
Only pain
Low lands
Liberation
