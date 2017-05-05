Infos précédentes :

Full of hell - MerzbowFull of ecstasy - 21/02 22:04

Full of Hell sortira son nouvel album Trumpeting ecstasy le 5 mai prochain via Profound Lore Records. Kurt Ballou (Converge) a assuré la production de la galette. Trackliste et artwork se découvrent ci-après. [plus d'infos]

Full of Hell - Trumpeting ecstasy
Full of Hell
LP : Trumpeting ecstasy
Production : Kurt Ballou
Label : Profound Lore Records Date de sortie : 05/05/2017
Deluminate
Branches of yew
Bound sphinx
The cosmic vein
Digital prison
Crawling back to God
Fractured quartz
Gnawed flesh
Ashen mesh
Trumpeting ecstasy
At the cauldron's bottom

