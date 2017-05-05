Infos précédentes :
- Full of ecstasy
- Nails vs Full of Hell en streaming
- Nails vs Full of Hell
- Nails à Paris en novembre
- The Body & Full Of Hell ont un clip
- The Body, Full of Hell et le boucher
- The Body & Full of Hell en collaboration
- Full of Hell reprend les Melvins
- Full of hell & Merzbow en écoute intégrale
- Full of hell & Merzbow
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 21/02/2017 à 22:04.
Modéré le 21/02/2017 à 22:04.
Full of ecstasy - 21/02 22:04
Full of Hell sortira son nouvel album Trumpeting ecstasy le 5 mai prochain via Profound Lore Records. Kurt Ballou (Converge) a assuré la production de la galette. Trackliste et artwork se découvrent ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Full of Hell
LP : Trumpeting ecstasy
Production : Kurt Ballou
Label : Profound Lore Records
LP : Trumpeting ecstasy
Production : Kurt Ballou
Label : Profound Lore Records
- Profound Lore Records: site du label (94 hits)
Deluminate
Branches of yew
Bound sphinx
The cosmic vein
Digital prison
Crawling back to God
Fractured quartz
Gnawed flesh
Ashen mesh
Trumpeting ecstasy
At the cauldron's bottom
Branches of yew
Bound sphinx
The cosmic vein
Digital prison
Crawling back to God
Fractured quartz
Gnawed flesh
Ashen mesh
Trumpeting ecstasy
At the cauldron's bottom
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires