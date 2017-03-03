Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 14/02/2017 à 20:39.
Modéré le 14/02/2017 à 20:39.
Junius nettoie la bête - 14/02 20:39
Junius a sorti un nouveau morceau avec "Clean the beast". Il figurera sur Eternal rituals for the accretion of light. [plus d'infos]
Junius
LP : Eternal rituals for the accretion of light
Label : Prosthetic Records
LP : Eternal rituals for the accretion of light
Label : Prosthetic Records
- Prosthetic Records (81 hits)
March of the samsara
Beyond the pale society
A mass for metaphysicians
Clean the beast
All that is, is of the one
The queen's constellation
Telepaths & pyramids
Masquerade in veils
Heresy of the free spirit
Black sarcophagus
Beyond the pale society
A mass for metaphysicians
Clean the beast
All that is, is of the one
The queen's constellation
Telepaths & pyramids
Masquerade in veils
Heresy of the free spirit
Black sarcophagus
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires