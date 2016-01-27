Infos précédentes :

rockBetraying the Martyrs enregistre live samedi - 09/02 22:12

Betraying the Martyrs assurera une date parisienne au Petit Bain à Paris ce samedi 11 février. L'occasion pour le groupe d'enregistrer ce live.
[fr] Betraying the Martyrs dans le Petit Bain: Facebook External ]

Betraying The Martyrs - The resilient
Betraying the Martyrs
LP : The resilient
Label : Sumerian Records Date de sortie : 27/01/2016
Lost for words
Take me back
The great disillusion
Dying to live
The resilient
Unregistered
Won't back down
(Dis)Connected
Behind the glass
Waste my time
Ghost
Wide awake

