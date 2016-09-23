Infos précédentes :
ETID ne veut pas rejoindre cette secte - 08/02 21:00
Every Time I Die a mis sur la toile un clip pour mon titre "I didn't want to join your stupid cult anyway", tiré de Low teens. [plus d'infos]
Every Time I Die
LP : Low teens
Label : Epitaph
Fear and trembling (feat. Tim Singer)
Glitches
C++ (Love will get you killed)
Two summers
Awful lot
I didn't want to join your stupid cult anyway
It remembers (feat. Brendan Urie)
Petal
The coin has a say
Religion of speed
Just as real but not as brightly lit
1977
Map change
Edition deluxe
Skin without bones
Nothing visible, ocean empty
